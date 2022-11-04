Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
ORMEAU ARMS, a pub, bar or nightclub at 35 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 10.
And Geek Retreat Bangor, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 65 Main Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down was also given a score of five on October 10.