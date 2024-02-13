Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: College Cafe/The Birches at 1 Castle Park Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on February 8

    • Rated 5: The Hub at Carrowdore, Newtownards; rated on February 6

    • Rated 5: The Salvation Army Community Hub at 19 Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on February 2

    • Rated 5: Valentino's at Donaghadee Road, Ballyharry, Newtownards, Down; rated on January 29

    • Rated 5: Giant Panda at 4 William Street, Newtownards; rated on January 26

    • Rated 5: BRAMBLES COFFEE SHOP at 2-4 Balloo Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 25

    • Rated 5: Blue Chicago at 111 Bloomfield Road South, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 24

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: WOBURN ARMS at 69 Main Street, Ballymacruise, Millisle, Down; rated on February 6