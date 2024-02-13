Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: College Cafe/The Birches at 1 Castle Park Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on February 8
• Rated 5: The Hub at Carrowdore, Newtownards; rated on February 6
• Rated 5: The Salvation Army Community Hub at 19 Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on February 2
• Rated 5: Valentino's at Donaghadee Road, Ballyharry, Newtownards, Down; rated on January 29
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Giant Panda at 4 William Street, Newtownards; rated on January 26
• Rated 5: BRAMBLES COFFEE SHOP at 2-4 Balloo Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 25
• Rated 5: Blue Chicago at 111 Bloomfield Road South, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: WOBURN ARMS at 69 Main Street, Ballymacruise, Millisle, Down; rated on February 6