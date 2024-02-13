Good news as food hygiene ratings given to eight Ards and North Down establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: College Cafe/The Birches at 1 Castle Park Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on February 8

• Rated 5: The Hub at Carrowdore, Newtownards; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: The Salvation Army Community Hub at 19 Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Valentino's at Donaghadee Road, Ballyharry, Newtownards, Down; rated on January 29

• Rated 5: Giant Panda at 4 William Street, Newtownards; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: BRAMBLES COFFEE SHOP at 2-4 Balloo Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Blue Chicago at 111 Bloomfield Road South, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: