Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:52 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Coast at 30 High Street, Holywood; rated on August 17

    • Rated 5: The Yogurt Tree at 15 Hamilton Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on August 15

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: DUMIGAN'S at 9-11 Ferry Street, Ballyphilip, Portaferry, Down; rated on August 17

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: The Harbour Chippy at 75 Harbour Road, Ballyhalbert, Ballyhalbert, Down; rated on August 22