Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Coast at 30 High Street, Holywood; rated on August 17
• Rated 5: The Yogurt Tree at 15 Hamilton Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on August 15
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: DUMIGAN'S at 9-11 Ferry Street, Ballyphilip, Portaferry, Down; rated on August 17
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Harbour Chippy at 75 Harbour Road, Ballyhalbert, Ballyhalbert, Down; rated on August 22