Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Oasis Casino at 39a High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on September 12
• Rated 5: SUBWAY at Bloomfield Shopping Centre South Circular Road, Bangor; rated on September 11
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: ARDS FOOTBALL CLUB SOCIAL CLUB at 24a Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on September 20
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: SUBURBAN at 99b Groomsport Road, Ballyholme, Bangor, Down; rated on September 7