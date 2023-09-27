Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to four Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:43 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Oasis Casino at 39a High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on September 12

    • Rated 5: SUBWAY at Bloomfield Shopping Centre South Circular Road, Bangor; rated on September 11

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: ARDS FOOTBALL CLUB SOCIAL CLUB at 24a Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on September 20

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: SUBURBAN at 99b Groomsport Road, Ballyholme, Bangor, Down; rated on September 7