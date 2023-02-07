Register
Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: UHF ENTERPRISES LTD T/A BRIDEWELL at 19 High Street, Town Parks Of Donaghadee (Main Portion), Donaghadee, Down; rated on January 30

    • Rated 5: PARLOUR BAR & RESTAURANT at 8 Castle Place, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Coffee Rustler at 30 Central Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 17

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: TIVOLI BAR at 32 Manor Street, Town Parks Of Donaghadee (Main Portion), Donaghadee, Down; rated on January 27

    • Rated 5: The Sandpiper at 64 Main Street, Ballywalter, Ballywalter, Down; rated on January 26

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 5: Papa Antonio's at 5 Bridge Street Link, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on January 13