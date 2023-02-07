Good news as food hygiene ratings given to six Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: UHF ENTERPRISES LTD T/A BRIDEWELL at 19 High Street, Town Parks Of Donaghadee (Main Portion), Donaghadee, Down; rated on January 30
• Rated 5: PARLOUR BAR & RESTAURANT at 8 Castle Place, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on January 23
• Rated 5: Coffee Rustler at 30 Central Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on January 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: TIVOLI BAR at 32 Manor Street, Town Parks Of Donaghadee (Main Portion), Donaghadee, Down; rated on January 27
• Rated 5: The Sandpiper at 64 Main Street, Ballywalter, Ballywalter, Down; rated on January 26
Advertisement
Advertisement
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Papa Antonio's at 5 Bridge Street Link, Town Parks, Comber, Down; rated on January 13