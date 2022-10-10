Good news as food hygiene ratings given to two Ards and North Down restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
EDEN POTTERY, at 218 Abbey Road, Grangee, Millisle, Down was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 27.
And Joxer, at 5-7 Holborn Avenue, Corporation, Bangor, Down was also given a score of five on September 16.
It means that of Ards and North Down's 289 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 208 (72%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.