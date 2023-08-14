Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to nine Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Greedy Gorb at 40 High Street, Corporation, Bangor, Down; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: The Bearded Goat at 21 Grays Hill, Bangor; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: The Butcher's Deli at 8 High Street, Corporation North, Newtownards, Down; rated on August 1

• Rated 5: J D WETHERSPOON PLC at 54-56 Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on July 28

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: CAFE TWO/CAFOLLA'S PREMIER CAFE at 10 Regent Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: GRACE NEILL'S at 33 High Street, Town Parks Of Donaghadee (Main Portion), Donaghadee, Down; rated on July 26

• Rated 5: THE GATELODGE at Church Street, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down; rated on July 21

• Rated 5: Coffee Cure@rathmore at 18a Rathmore Road, Bangor; rated on July 19

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: