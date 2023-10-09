Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 08:26 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Brew & Yaki, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59 High Street, Bangor was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 22.

And THE SALT HOUSE GOURMET FISH & CHIPS, a takeaway at 12 Rathmore Road, Carnalea, Bangor, Down was also given a score of five on September 21.