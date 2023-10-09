Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to two Ards and North Down establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Ards and North Down’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Brew & Yaki, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 59 High Street, Bangor was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 22.
And THE SALT HOUSE GOURMET FISH & CHIPS, a takeaway at 12 Rathmore Road, Carnalea, Bangor, Down was also given a score of five on September 21.