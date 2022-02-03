More than 260,000 people fully vaccinated by Ards and North Down's health trust

NHS staff prepare to administer a Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Depaul UK homeless shelter in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Nine in 10 people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – with more than 260,000 administered by the health trust serving Ards and North Down.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 1,313,301 people had received both jabs by February 1, 2,927 more than the week before.

It includes 424,395 second doses given by GPs across the country, plus 264,528 by South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Ards and North Down.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 86,017 second doses.

It means 90% of those eligible for the jab in Northern Ireland – including all over-80s – have now been fully vaccinated, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The latest data also shows 32,780 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (72% of that age group) and 51,529 to youngsters between 12 and 15 (52%).

And 923,893 people across Northern Ireland have received a booster jab.

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has administered 61,242 booster vaccines .

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 204,100 fully vaccinated (74% of that population) and 87,102 booster jabs given (32%)30 to 39 – 200,842 fully vaccinated (80%) and 111,476 booster jabs given (44%)40 to 49 – 212,998 fully vaccinated (88%) and 148,157 booster jabs given (62%)50 to 59 – 242,103 fully vaccinated (94%) and 196,936 booster jabs given (76%)60 to 69 – 198,410 fully vaccinated (99%) and 172,795 booster jabs given (87%)70 to 79 – 145,709 fully vaccinated (99%) and 131,820 booster jabs given (90%)80 and over – 81,559 fully vaccinated (99%) and 71,713 booster jabs given (87%)