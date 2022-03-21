Road closures: four for Ards and North Down drivers this week

Drivers in and around Ards and North Down will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M56, from 9pm January 4 2022 to 6am December 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M56 eastbound and westbound, junction 11 - 12 lane closures slip road and carriageway closures due to Bridge works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A55, from 8.30pm March 23 to 5am March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M53 southbound, junction 12 to junction 40 A55 - Lane closure for signs - Erection.

• M56, from 9pm March 24 to 5am March 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M56 eastbound, junction 12 to junction 11 - Lane closure for Litter Clearance.

• M56, from 9pm March 29 to 6am March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M56 eastbound, junction 14 to junction 12 - Lane closure for communications.