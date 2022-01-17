Road closures: nine for Ards and North Down drivers this week

Drivers in and around Ards and North Down will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A494, from 9pm January 4 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M56 eastbound and westbound, junction 16 - one lane closures due to electrical works.

• A5036, from midnight, August 1 2021 to midnight, January 31 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): abnormal Load Movement, Bootle to Truro Cornwall,, P128/2021.

• M56, from 9pm January 4 2022 to 6am December 29 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M56 eastbound and westbound, junction 11 - 12 lane closures slip road and carriageway closures due to Bridge works.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M53, from 9pm January 17 to 6am January 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound and southbound, J10 to J12 - Lane closure for drainage.

• A55, from 9pm January 18 to 5am January 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A55 southbound, junction 41 - 38 lane closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

• M53, from 9pm January 23 to 6am January 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M53 northbound, junction 10 - nine lane closures and slip road closure due to barrier repairs.

• M56, from 9pm January 24 to 5am January 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M56 westbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• M56, from 9pm January 25 to 5am January 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M56 westbound, junction 11 to 12 lane closures and slip road closures due to inspection works.

• A55, from 7pm to 11.59pm on January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A55 eastbound, junction 38 - 39 lane closures due to maintenance works.