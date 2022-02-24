Tens of thousands of booster jabs given by Ards and North Down's health trust

NHS staff prepare to administer a Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Depaul UK homeless shelter in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Nearly a million people have received a booster jab in Northern Ireland in the fight against coronavirus – with tens of thousands of administered by the health trust serving Ards and North Down.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 954,125 people had been boosted by Tuesday (February 22).

It includes 547,438 boosters given by GPs across the country, plus 63,406 by South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Ards and North Down.

It means 66% of adults in Northern Ireland have received a booster dose, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The figures also show 1,321,556 people in Northern Ireland had received at least two vaccines by Tuesday, 2,378 more than the week before.

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust have administered a total of 265,751 second jabs.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 87,687 second doses and 144,807 booster jabs nationally.

It means 83% of those eligible for the jab in Northern Ireland have now had at least two doses of the vaccine.

The latest data also shows 32,918 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (73% of that age group) as well as 21,422 second jabs (47%).

And 54% of youngsters aged between 12 and 15 have had their first jab, while 10% have had a second.

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 205,307 fully vaccinated (75% of that population) and 91,401 booster jabs given (33%)30 to 39 – 201,530 fully vaccinated (80%) and 114,869 booster jabs given (46%)40 to 49 – 213,379 fully vaccinated (89%) and 151,451 booster jabs given (63%)50 to 59 – 242,355 fully vaccinated (94%) and 202,230 booster jabs given (78%)60 to 69 – 198,567 fully vaccinated (99.4%) and 177,567 booster jabs given (89%)70 to 79 – 145,833 fully vaccinated (99.5%) and 135,064 booster jabs given (92%)80 and over – 81,587 fully vaccinated (99%) and 72,908 booster jabs given (88%)