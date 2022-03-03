Tens of thousands of booster jabs given by Ards and North Down's health trust

NHS staff prepare to administer a Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Depaul UK homeless shelter in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Nearly a million people have received a booster jab in Northern Ireland in the fight against coronavirus – with tens of thousands of administered by the health trust serving Ards and North Down.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 961,109 people had been boosted by Tuesday (March 1).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes 551,105 boosters given by GPs across the country, plus 64,157 by South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Ards and North Down.

It means 66% of adults in Northern Ireland have received a booster dose, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The figures also show 1,323,808 people in Northern Ireland had received at least two vaccines by Tuesday, 1,959 more than the week before.

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust have administered a total of 266,159 second jabs.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 87,935 second doses and 146,584 booster jabs nationally.

It means 83% of those eligible for the jab in Northern Ireland have now had at least two doses of the vaccine.

The latest data also shows 32,992 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (73% of that age group) as well as 21,704 second jabs (48%).

And 54% of youngsters aged between 12 and 15 have had their first jab, while 10% have had a second.

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 206,064 fully vaccinated (75% of that population) and 94,466 booster jabs given (34%)30 to 39 – 201,979 fully vaccinated (80%) and 117,257 booster jabs given (47%)40 to 49 – 213,594 fully vaccinated (89%) and 153,600 booster jabs given (64%)50 to 59 – 242,503 fully vaccinated (94%) and 203,570 booster jabs given (79%)60 to 69 – 198,610 fully vaccinated (99.4%) and 178,563 booster jabs given (89%)70 to 79 – 145,877 fully vaccinated (99.5%) and 135,728 booster jabs given (93%)80 and over – 81,602 fully vaccinated (99%) and 73,226 booster jabs given (89%)