Tens of thousands of booster jabs given by Ards and North Down's health trust

Nearly a million people have received a booster jab in Northern Ireland in the fight against coronavirus – with tens of thousands of administered by the health trust serving Ards and North Down.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 972,215 people had been boosted by Tuesday (March 15).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes 555,589 boosters given by GPs across the country, plus 64,965 by South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Ards and North Down.

It means 67% of adults in Northern Ireland have received a booster dose, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The figures also show 1,327,321 people in Northern Ireland had received at least two vaccines by Tuesday, 1,654 more than the week before.

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust have administered a total of 266,769 second jabs.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 88,526 second doses and 148,550 booster jabs nationally.

It means 83% of those eligible for the jab in Northern Ireland have now had at least two doses of the vaccine.

The latest data also shows 33,089 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (73% of that age group) as well as 21,898 second jabs (48%).

And 54% of youngsters aged between 12 and 15 have had their first jab, while 13% have had a second.

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 206,694 fully vaccinated (75% of that population) and 96,730 booster jabs given (35%)30 to 39 – 202,384 fully vaccinated (81%) and 119,077 booster jabs given (47%)40 to 49 – 213,779 fully vaccinated (89%) and 155,235 booster jabs given (64%)50 to 59 – 242,591 fully vaccinated (94%) and 205,459 booster jabs given (80%)60 to 69 – 198,649 fully vaccinated (99.5%) and 180,120 booster jabs given (90%)70 to 79 – 145,907 fully vaccinated (99.5%) and 136,696 booster jabs given (93%)80 and over – 81,619 fully vaccinated (99%) and 73,590 booster jabs given (89%)