A Lurgan man, who attempted to headbutt police officers outside a Portadown pub, has been given a four months suspended jail sentence.

Jason Creaney, aged 42, from Victoria Place, Lurgan, appeared via video link before Craigavon Magistrates Court, charged with disorderly behaviour, resisting police and two counts of assaulting police.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

Creaney’s barrister Mr David McKeown said his client pleaded guilty to all the charges.

The court heard that on August 7, 2022, police came across the defendant ‘detained by doorstaff’ at Ma Berry’s in Portadown. While police were attempting to get information on the alleged offences, Creaney attempted to headbutt one of the police officers in the rear of the vehicle and they had to restrain him.

He then made an attempt to headbutt another constable. He was arrested for both assaults and disorderly behaviour.

“He was taken to his home address and released into the care of his mother,” said the rosecutor.

Mr McKeown said Creaney was out that night having drinks and claims he was assaulted. “Police come and they take the other person’s version of events. He gets very frustrated by that and acts very foolishly. He is very sorry,” said Mr McKeown adding that Creaney has moved on and moved to England with his partner who is very seriously ill.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Why anybody attempts to headbutt someone who has a gun, a baton, pepper spray and other things that officers of the law do have is beyond me. But he has made that stupid attempt to headbutt two police officers.”

He sentenced Creaney to four months for each offence and suspended it for 18 months.