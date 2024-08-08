Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man, who had been in an off licence buying alcohol and smelling of intoxicating liquor, was later found to more than three times the legal limit for driving.

Darryl McShane, aged 49, from Five Acres, Portadown, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with driving with excess alcohol.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Solicitor Mr Richard Montieth said the defendant was pleading guilty to the charge.

The court heard that on April 4 this year at 7.15pm, police receive a report from Winemark on the Gilford Road, Portadown. It was reported to police the defendant entered the store slurring his words and smelling of intoxicating liquor. He was then seen driving off in a white vehicle.

At 7.20pm police attended the defendant’s house where they found McShane who matched the description of the man in the off licence.

"He invited police into the house and police explained the nature of their inquiry,” said the prosecutor, adding that McShane agreed to a preliminary breath test but failed. He was then arrested.

At Lurgan Police Station McShane gave a lower reading of 115 micrograms of alcohol in his breath. During interview he denied drinking any alcohol.

Mr Montieth said his client, during interview, made it clear that “even in the few minutes of leaving and getting home he had downed a huge volume of alcohol”,

He explained that on the previous day he had consumed a “similar binge amount” therefore he accepts the charge.

The solicitor said his client is a hard-working man with a grown-up family.

“He is regarding this as a line in the sand. He is starting a new job in the next few days. He appreciates he is not going to be driving for whatever period of time,” said Mr Monteith.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “Given Mr Montieth’s intervention on your behalf, the absence of a relevant criminal record and the impact this is going to have on you and your partner I will reduce your disqualification down. It can’t be the minimum – that sends out the wrong message – but the course will be very worthwhile for your client. He really should take that course given the reading."

He banned McShane from driving for 16 months, fined him £250 plus the offender levy of £15.