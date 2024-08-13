Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers ran after a man for two kilometres including over fields and waste land, a Craigavon court has been told.

Sammy Bingham, aged 33, from Winona Crest, Donaghcloney, appeared in the dock at Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with three counts of assaulting police.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court was told that on March 8 this year, police attended Clover Breas, Donaghcloney regarding an incident which had taken place. The defendant left the property just before police arrived.

Then police received another report that the defendant returned to the property. Bingham made off from police as they arrived a second time.

"He was pursued for approximately two kilometres across fields and waste land. He was eventually apprehended. One officer received a cut to the forehead,” a prosecutor told the court.

"Whilst being conveyed to the police vehicle the defendant continued to be aggressive, attempting to headbutt officers. The defendant then spat on two officers and he was further arrested,” he said.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he noted the spit hit one constable’s leg.

Bingham’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said had his client ‘behaved himself’ when the police first arrived he wouldn’t be before the court at all. “The other index offence was not proceeded with by his father,” said Mr Halleron.

The barrister admitted the spitting is an aggravating feature but pointed out the father-of-one is in full time employment working continental shifts.

"This man is working as often as he can to provide for his son and family. He is back living with his grandmother. That has stabilised his mental health which was causing him to imbibe with alcohol and illicit drugs,” said Mr Halleron, adding his client is now ‘completely sober’ and not using any illicit drugs.

Mr Halleron pointed out that Bingham is subject to a suspended sentence on another matter, suggesting to the district judge that a further suspended sentence might be warranted to deter the defendant from offending.

The barrister added that while Bingham was agreeable to suggestions in the pre-sentence report regarding Community Service, he had issues around fitting it in with his work responsibilities.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Bingham his attitude to police was “disgusting”. He sentenced Bingham to 18 months Probation with 70 hours of Community Service.