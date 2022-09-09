Queen Elizabeth 11: ABC special meeting suspended as Monarch’s death confirmed

The meeting began at 6:30pm, as planned, and council’s Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield, started proceedings by offering his usual welcome to the meeting.

He then put on record the chamber’s “thoughts and prayers for Her Majesty The Queen and to her wider family as this stage”.

“We are saddened today to hear the news that she is unwell and we just want to put that on record,” he said.

“At this point, DUP group leader, Alderman Mark Baxter interjected telling the chamber “more news has come in” and sought an adjournment, a request to which the Lord Mayor agreed.

Lord Mayor Greenfield then told the chamber proceedings would be adjourned for “five minutes”.

More than nine minutes later the meeting resumed with Lord Mayor Greenfield telling the chamber council has received “official confirmation of the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen”.

“As Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty’s family, the Royal Family,” he said.

“Just know, we are going to suspend this meeting and further details will be issued as soon as possible. At this time we just want to remember Her Majesty’s family in our thoughts and prayers.”