Sadness as body of man found by Lough Neagh Rescue in River Blackwater

The body of man has been found by crews from Lough Neagh Rescue in River Blackwater last night.

A spokesperson for Lough Neagh Rescue said: “Last night our crews from Antrim, Ardboe & Kinnego were tasked to an incident on the River Blackwater.

Lough Neagh Rescue based at Kinnego near Lurgan, Ardboe in Co Tyrone and Antrim.

"Along with Lough Neagh Coastguard team and PSNI, our crews quickly conducted a search of the river where we quickly located and recovered the body of a male.

"We would like to thank our crews who, with great dignity and professionalism, were able to return this soul to his loved-ones and help bring closure for the grieving family.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the gentleman's family at this difficult time,” said the spokesperson.

The Blackwater River flows into Lough Neagh at Maghery, Co Armagh.