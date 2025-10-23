​Ready for this year’s festival with the 2025 syllabus.

​WHEN the 51st Banbridge Performing Arts Festival takes to the stage next month, a major milestone will be reached.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event will see the 100,000th performer come through the doors of the Belmont House Hotel.

Most Popular

For festival founder and director, Patricia Mulligan, it will be a hugely significant - and proud - moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we started the festival, I would never have dreamt of 100,000 performers,” she reflected. “And I never thought it would be going into its 51st year!

​Celebrating the festival’s 50th anniversary last year.

“It was just about getting the festival up and running, and having something different in Banbridge.

“We have a wonderful committee and team of helpers, and without them it wouldn't be possible.”

Patricia has been privileged to bring her professionalism and expertise as a performer, teacher, adjudicator and examiner to the Banbridge festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I come from a very artistic family and went to speech lessons from an early age,” she recalled.

​The Banbridge Performing Arts Festival (speech and drama) committee.

“I thought it would be lovely when I came to Banbridge to have a speech festival here.

“I always say your speech is the most important thing you have; it's the only instrument you carry with you throughout your life.

“When I started to teach, I decided to start a speech festival and see what the interest would be like, and it took off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The key to the success of Banbridge was that I kept it confined to just the district for the first three years.

Patricia & Frank, with daughter Edel and Patricia’s mother, Lydia, who spent a lifetime dedicated to Portadown Festival.

“Those three years I spent educating the teachers, the schools and the committee I had at the time, how a festival worked.

“It built up confidence in those people that, after the three years, when we opened it up to other towns, they were happy to accept other people in. So those formative years were crucial.

“Now, in our 51st year, we will have our 100,000th performer come through the doors which feels absolutely fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To think that so many people have shown their talent, got up onto the stage, acted, spoke, built their confidence….it’s wonderful.

“Whether they win a prize or not, that’s not important - it's the fact that they actually perform, gain confidence and get constructive reports back from professional adjudicators as to how to improve.”

This year’s In-School Festival will run from November 17 to 21, with the main Festival taking place from November 24 to 28 in the Belmont.

“I just love it!” Patricia enthused. “If I wasn’t passionate about it, I wouldn't be doing it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, with husband Frank by her side, the Mulligans make the speech and drama ‘dream team’. “Frank has been 100% supportive from the word go.

“Frank has great ideas. I focus on the more technical side, while Frank is great at putting the finishing touches together.

“There is a great atmosphere at the festival and people have developed a bond. We are like a community.”