162 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Belfast

The number of coronavirus cases in Belfast increased by 162 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 128,714 cases had been confirmed in Belfast when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on May 9 (Monday), up from 128,552 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Belfast, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,574 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,466.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Belfast.

The dashboard shows 626 people had died in the area by May 9 (Monday) – up from 625 on Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 3,429 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Belfast.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.