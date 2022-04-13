170 further coronavirus cases in Belfast

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Belfast increased by 170 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 126,608 cases had been confirmed in Belfast when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 12 (Tuesday), up from 126,438 on Monday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Belfast, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 36,959 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 36,835.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Belfast.

The dashboard shows 616 people had died in the area by April 12 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on four the previous week.

They were among 3,369 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Belfast.