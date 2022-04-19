493 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Belfast

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

The number of coronavirus cases in Belfast increased by 493 in the last five days, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 127,372 cases had been confirmed in Belfast when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 19 (Tuesday), up from 126,879 on Thursday, the last working day before the Easter bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cumulative rate of infection in Belfast, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 37,182 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 37,059.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest five-day period in Belfast.

The dashboard shows 620 people had died in the area by April 19 (Tuesday) – up from 618 on Thursday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 3,391 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Belfast.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.