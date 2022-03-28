663 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Belfast

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Belfast increased by 663 over the weekend, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 123,600 cases had been confirmed in Belfast when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 28 (Monday), up from 122,937 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Belfast, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 36,081 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the Northern Ireland average of 35,992.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 214,392 over the period, to 20,905,515.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Belfast.

The dashboard shows 608 people had died in the area by March 28 (Monday) – up from 606 on Friday.

It means there have been eight deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 3,306 deaths recorded across Northern Ireland.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Belfast.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.