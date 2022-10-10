Perfect for getting out and about to enjoy the fresh air, wildlife and stunning landscapes.
With plenty of nature’s natural beauty on show, there are a whole range of parks to witness the picturesque views.
Here are seven of the city’s top parks that walkers, joggers and sports enthusiasts treasure most.
1. Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park – roses, roses and more roses
Playing host to the popular Summer Rose Fair/Rose Week in July each year, the Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park is another beautiful green space in South Belfast, featuring more than 45,000 roses in its award-winning rose gardens. The park’s original owners were the Stewarts, a farming family from Scotland. The estate changed hands several times before the Dixons took over in 1919. During World War II, as the estate hosted American troops, Lady Edith Dixon was so heavily engaged in helping the troops that for her great work she was made Dame of the British Empire. As an important philanthropist in the history of Northern Ireland, Lady Edith Dixon is particularly recognised for her contributions to making healthcare accessible across the country.
Prior to her death in 1959, she donated the estate to the city of Belfast in memory of her late husband, a former High Sheriff of Belfast, according to Belfast City Council. Three years later, the site was reopened as Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park. The park is cherished for its beautiful gardens, rolling meadows, wildlife and most importantly, rare roses the beauty and elegance of which have been judged annually since 1965 by the permanent panel of judges from the Rose Society of Northern Ireland.
2. Victoria Park – from marshy land to attractive destination
Victoria Park sits in East Belfast, attracting visitors and walkers wanting to enjoy the tranquil environment filled with a great variety of wildlife, including swans, geese, ducks, herons and migrant waders. There are two walking trails around the lake, as well as beautiful flower beds and horticultural displays. Those who love more active recreation come to Victoria Park for football pitches, a bowling green, cycling and a BMX track. Having been landscaped by Charles McKimm, who also built the Tropical Ravine in Botanic Gardens, Victoria Park was opened in 1906 as a new park designed from scratch. The planning for the park was not rosy, taking many discussions, surveyors' reports and drainage schemes to create a public park near the Connswater River in such a marshy area.
Aside from casual walkers, Victoria Park hosts a monthly educational programme ParkLife Education, which incorporates free sessions designed to encourage children and their families to become more conscious about the environment and engage more actively with nature and outdoor activities.
3. Cave Hill Country Park – best panoramic views of Belfast
Cave Hill Country Park features the Cave Hill itself, archaeological sites, eco and walking trails suitable both for casual walkers and serious hikers.
The park’s most popular site, Napoleon's Nose, is believed by locals to be the inspiration for Jonathan Swift’s novel, Gulliver's Travels.
Napoleon's Nose is a tall cliff which looks similar to the profile of the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte - presented in a horizontal position. The legend has it that Swift imagined the Cave Hill resembling in its shape to a sleeping giant guarding the city. Put your hiking shoes on and head up the altitude of 368m to see the perfect view of the cliff, with its peak offering a bird’s eye view of Belfast, allowing you to spot even the Isle of Man and Scotland on clear days. The park got its name from the five caves located on the side of the main Belfast cliffs. These could have been early iron mines, according to the Belfast city council. The park's attractions include the Cave Hill Adventurous Playground, much loved by families with young children, as well as the meadows and Milewater Stream in Carr's Glen Linear Park, the heath and moorland on top of the hill, and the stunning Belfast Castle Estate, built in the Scots Baronial architectural style between 1867 and 1870.
4. Botanic Gardens – horticultural paradise
With its exotic tropical plants, a rose garden, an alpine garden, imposing trees, colourful flower beds, elegant alleyways and sculptures, including lovely wooden carvings, it’s not a surprise that Belfast’s Botanic Garden is equally popular with visitors from all walks of life.
The park was opened in 1828 by Belfast Botanic and Horticultural Society, and was later sold to Belfast Corporation who reopened it as a public park in 1895.
Botanic Garden is frequently picked by event organisers for concerts and festivals due to its naturally attractive setting. The garden’s primary feature is the Palm House Conservatory, established in 1840. It sees a large, beautiful glass building with an impressively high dome, representing one of the earliest examples of a curvilinear cast iron glasshouses in the world, according to local guides. The foundation stone for the conservatory was laid by the Marquess of Donegall. The Palm House Conservatory is now home to a plethora of exotic plants, among them, the 400-year-old Xanthorrhoea, a slow growing flowering plant native to Australia. There is also another glasshouse in the garden called The Ravine, with amazing tropical and subtropical plants immersing everyone into a jungle atmosphere.
