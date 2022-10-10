3. Cave Hill Country Park – best panoramic views of Belfast

Cave Hill Country Park features the Cave Hill itself, archaeological sites, eco and walking trails suitable both for casual walkers and serious hikers. The park’s most popular site, Napoleon's Nose, is believed by locals to be the inspiration for Jonathan Swift’s novel, Gulliver's Travels. Napoleon's Nose is a tall cliff which looks similar to the profile of the French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte - presented in a horizontal position. The legend has it that Swift imagined the Cave Hill resembling in its shape to a sleeping giant guarding the city. Put your hiking shoes on and head up the altitude of 368m to see the perfect view of the cliff, with its peak offering a bird’s eye view of Belfast, allowing you to spot even the Isle of Man and Scotland on clear days. The park got its name from the five caves located on the side of the main Belfast cliffs. These could have been early iron mines, according to the Belfast city council. The park's attractions include the Cave Hill Adventurous Playground, much loved by families with young children, as well as the meadows and Milewater Stream in Carr's Glen Linear Park, the heath and moorland on top of the hill, and the stunning Belfast Castle Estate, built in the Scots Baronial architectural style between 1867 and 1870.

