Belfast establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast drinking establishment has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Irish Republican Felons Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at 537 Falls Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on August 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 177 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 129 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.