Belfast establishment given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Glenowen Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at 108-112 Glen Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on September 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 177 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 130 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.