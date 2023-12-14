Register
Belfast establishment given new food hygiene rating

A Belfast drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
The Devenish Complex, a pub, bar or nightclub at 37-39 Finaghy Road North, Belfast was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Belfast's 172 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 126 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.