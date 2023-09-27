Belfast establishment handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast drinking establishment has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Devenish Complex, a pub, bar or nightclub at 37-39 Finaghy Road North, Belfast was given the score after assessment on August 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 178 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 130 (73%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.