Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Beijing Restaurant & Tings Garden Takeaway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 339-341 Albertbridge Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on August 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 944 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 787 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.