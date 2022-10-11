Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Starbucks, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2 Castle Lane, Belfast was given the score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 939 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 780 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.