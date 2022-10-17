Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
McDonalds, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2-4 Donegall Place, Belfast was given the score after assessment on September 9, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 942 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 782 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.