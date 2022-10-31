Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Ground Espresso Bars Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 42 Queen Street, Belfast was given the score after assessment on September 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 940 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 777 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.