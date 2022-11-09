Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Sandwich Station (Chamber Of Commerce House), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 22 Great Victoria Street, Belfast was given the score after assessment on October 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 937 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 774 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.