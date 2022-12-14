Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
8 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Hey Chick!, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 49 Botanic Avenue, Belfast was given the score after assessment on November 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 936 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 763 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.