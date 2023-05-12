Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 09:45 BST
Blinkers, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Bridge Street, Belfast was given the score after assessment on April 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 938 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 729 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.