Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year

Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 12th May 2023, 09:45 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Blinkers, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 1 Bridge Street, Belfast was given the score after assessment on April 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Belfast's 938 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 729 (78%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.