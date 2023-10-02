Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
St Galls (Function Caterer), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10-12 Milltown Row, Belfast was given the score after assessment on August 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 922 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 706 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.