Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

St Galls (Function Caterer), a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 10-12 Milltown Row, Belfast was given the score after assessment on August 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Belfast's 922 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 706 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.