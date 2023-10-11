Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Bob and Berts Belfast Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 61 Fountain Street, Belfast was given the score after assessment on September 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 923 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 705 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.