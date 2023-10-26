Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Haptik, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 697-703 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 928 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 708 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.