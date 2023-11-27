Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Red Panda, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Andras House, 60 Great Victoria Street, Belfast was given the score after assessment on October 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 920 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 690 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.