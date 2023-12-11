Register
Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Dec 2023, 09:33 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
28 Gilnahirk, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Gilnahirk Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Belfast's 918 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 691 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.