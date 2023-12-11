Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
28 Gilnahirk, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 28 Gilnahirk Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on November 3, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 918 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 691 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.