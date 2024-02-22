Register
Belfast restaurant given new food hygiene rating

A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
Stereo Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 18d Cregagh Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on January 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Belfast's 939 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 705 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.