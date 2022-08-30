Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Gusta Sandwich, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 23 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast was given the score after assessment on July 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 950 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 794 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.