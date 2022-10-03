Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Arizona Espresso Company, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 137b Andersonstown Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on August 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 939 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 780 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.