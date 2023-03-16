Register
Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:17 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
AMELIAS LOFT, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 189 Kingsway, Belfast was given the score after assessment on February 8, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Belfast's 938 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 745 (79%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.