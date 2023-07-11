Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
Whites Tavern, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2-4 Winecellar Entry, Belfast was given the score after assessment on June 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 925 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 710 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.