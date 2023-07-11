Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

Register
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Jul 2023, 08:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Whites Tavern, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 2-4 Winecellar Entry, Belfast was given the score after assessment on June 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Belfast's 925 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 710 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.