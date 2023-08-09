Register
Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:43 BST
Toto, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43-47 Donegall Pass, Belfast was given the score after assessment on July 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Belfast's 927 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 717 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.