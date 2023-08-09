Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Toto, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 43-47 Donegall Pass, Belfast was given the score after assessment on July 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 927 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 717 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.