Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Rajput Indian Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 205-207 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 925 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 713 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.