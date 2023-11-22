Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
French Village, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 99 Botanic Avenue, Belfast was given the score after assessment on October 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 925 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 697 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.