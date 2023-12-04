Register
Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
SD Bell & Co Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 516 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Belfast's 916 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 689 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.