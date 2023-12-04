Belfast restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Belfast restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
SD Bell & Co Ltd, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 516 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast was given the score after assessment on October 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Belfast's 916 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 689 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.